× GMQC Road Trip Photo Scrapbook

OGLESBY, Illinois- We have collected a bunch of pictures from year two of the Good Morning Quad Cities Road Trip, thanks to Shabbona Creek RV. Here are some of the pictures of the trip so far, categorized by date, from beginning to end. To see the diary of our television live shots, click here. To see how to win a trip to the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center, click here.

Friday, May 18: Brandon Green and I bought our food at Walmart, and let’s just say…the two of us are carnivores…

We also like water and LaCroix Sparkling Water?

Sunday, May 20: We packed (lightly I may add) and jumped in the Shabbona Creek RV.

Brandon’s driving…I’m definitely not.

And I’m driving him nuts at the same time…

Monday, May 21: We start doing our live shots, and we took photos of ourselves:

And after our morning live shots…it’s time for Brandon to go to sleep…and for me to bother him again.

Tuesday, May 22, we take a shot of the historic Starved Rock at the park. (It’s where that flag is way in the distance).