× Gift of Giving: Race for the Cure needs more participants and financial support

MOLINE –

The 29th annual Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure needs more participants and financial support for the June 9, 2018, event in downtown Moline.

Registrations are running about 600 less than this date in 2017, and it’s collecting only about half the fundraising dollars from last year.

Komen Greater Iowa is only able to fund about one-third of grant requests. It’s calling on the Quad Cities community to step up, register and raise money.

“We want people to know that their donations will stay here,” said Christina McNamara-Schmidt, events coordinator for Komen Greater Iowa. “It will impact the health of women in our own area.”

To register, check http://www.komengreateriowa.org/qcrace.

Organizers blame a national decline in participation with 5K races and a local market saturated with runs and walks.

The June 9th event in Moline is the biggest fundraiser for Komen Greater Iowa. It aims to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 50% by 2026.

“It’s kind of our marching order,” said Jenny Brinkmeyer, executive director for Komen Greater Iowa. “It’s what we wrap around our community goals program, and why we really raise funds for Komen.”

In this Gift of Giving, a portion of Necker’s sales in May will support Race for the Cure.

There’s nothing quite like the sight of some 4,000 runners and walkers. All of them are supporting Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure.

“Race for the Cure is a great experience,” McNamara-Schmidt continued. “We have a sea of pink every second Saturday in June.”

It’s more than an event. It’s part of a life-saving mission to prevent and cure breast cancer. Nearly .89 of each dollar goes toward that mission.

“I have a young daughter, so the work we do, for me, is so my daughter never has to hear the words – you have breast cancer,” Brinkmeyer concluded.

Reasons why this Gift of Giving speaks through every stride.