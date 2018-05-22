Bettendorf hands Assumption their 1st MAC loss of the season with a 2-1 win.
Bettendorf girls best Assumpion
-
WQAD Sports May 1st
-
Bettendorf falls to Iowa City High
-
Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, Augustana Tennis
-
WQAD Sports May 2nd
-
WQAD Sportscast April 13, 2018
-
-
Assumption girls race past Central
-
Alleman-Moline Baseball/Softball, Rock Island-UT Softball, Drake Relays Final Day
-
PV girls improve to 16-1 with another MAC win
-
Bettendorf spoils Assumption Senior Night
-
WQAD Sports April 20th
-
-
Bettendorf cruises in MAC finale
-
State Track Day 1 several athletes win State Titles, PV & Bettendorf Soccer Share MAC Title, Julian Vandervelde signs with Wheelers
-
Pleasant Valley boys best Bettendorf