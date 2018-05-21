× Summer warmth, humidity on target for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend

Clouds ruled the roost today and combined with an easterly wind temperatures stayed below the norm for the second straight day with highs around 70. This is only the 5th time we’ve seen numbers below norm.

With winds fairly light and skies slowly improving, patchy fog may pop up in a few spots as overnight lows drop around the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be dry and fairly sunny as temperatures inch up around the upper 70s.

We’ll then be adding a bit more warmth and humidity in the coming days which could set off isolated chances of showers, maybe a thunderstorm. This chance will extend at least until the start of the Memorial Day weekend. No washout by any means. In fact, skies will become brighter and less humid by the time Monday, Memorial Day arrives.

Could reach 90 degrees Friday and/or Saturday, with 90+ heat index values likely as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

