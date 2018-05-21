× Starved Rock – Why Wait for the Weekend Sweepstakes

Why wait for the weekend? Weekdays are also great at Starved Rock Lodge!

Hike adventurous trails, enjoy the waterfalls or kick back and enjoy dinner on the veranda.

Register to win an overnight stay in a family cabin, breakfast and dinner for 4, trolley tickets and a family photo shoot. Just fill out the form below to register to win. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is Thursday, June 7th at noon.

Click here to learn more about Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center.

Click here for complete rules.