Proposed ferry could help Sabula and Savanna residents cope with bridge closure

SABULA, Iowa -- A little relief might finally be on the way for the beleaguered residents of Sabula and Savanna, who have been unable to cross the Mississippi between their two towns since March.

The closure means what was once a few-minute trip between the Iowa and Illinois side now involves a 30-mile plus detour through Clinton and Fulton. The bridge connection was supposed to be restored in May, but unexpected construction issues mean there will be no connection until later this fall. That news has caused considerable consternation among business owners and residents in both towns, which rely on cross-river commerce and services.

Now, Iowa DOT leaders say they have found a contractor that can provide a free ferry service until construction wraps up around Labor Day.