× Looking like a soggy start to Monday

It has been a cool and cloudy Sunday, and we have a good shot of seeing some more scattered showers and storms tonight. Much of the rain will pass through after midnight, and it may get heavy at times. It will be a chilly rain with lows in the mid 50s.

Keep the umbrella handy for Monday morning as the showers continue. By the afternoon, we’ll be left with some cloud cover. We’ll only warm up into the low 70s.

The sunshine will be back on Tuesday, and so will the warmth with highs near 80. A shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but a much better chance of showers and storms arrives on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham