× Car fully engulfed in flames on I-80

ILLINOIS– The Illinois State police and fire crews are on scene for a car fully engulfed in flames.

It happened on Interstate 80 in the eastbound lane near the I-80 bridge around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers say crews were working to put it out when the gas tank exploded.

No word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Avoid the area if possible. Eastbound traffic is backed up as of 3:25 p.m.

We will bring you updates as information becomes available.