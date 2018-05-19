× Showers and storms will be back Saturday night

Saturday is starting off with some cloud cover, and we’ll keep most of the clouds through the afternoon. With a few peeks of sun, highs will reach near 80. Showers and storms will begin to move in this evening, mainly after the sunset. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

The showers and storms will continue throughout our Sunday, so keep the rain gear handy! With the clouds and rain, we’ll only reach the mid to upper 60s.

The last of the rain will move out on Monday morning, and highs will recover into the 70s. We’ll remain dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham