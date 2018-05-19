Quad City river rescue and dive teams search for person who fell in the Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Davenport Fire crews were called to the Davenport Sailing Club, 1225 E River Drive, shortly before 9:30 AM Saturday morning to assist with looking for an individual that was missing. Davenport Police officers were also on scene.

Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey says they think a person fell in the Mississippi River. Crews from Davenport Fire, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, East Moline, Department of Natural Resources and Coast Guard all supplied boats and equipment to look for the individual. The dive team from Big River rescue also assisted in the afternoon.

The subject was not found. The family was on scene all day and fully advised of the efforts and results.

The individual is not being identified at this time.

District Fire Chief Gainey says the search has stopped for Saturday night because of the possibility of storms coming in, but they do plan to keep searching on Sunday morning.