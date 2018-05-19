× Portion of Davenport Hilltop Campus closed down while police investigate multiple shots fired calls

DAVENPORT– Davenport police are on scene at the intersection of 13th Street and Harrison Street for multiple shots fired calls.

Calls started coming in around 7 p.m. on Saturday night with reports of multiple shots fired from neighbors.

Genesis East has confirmed they are on lock down at this time.

Police are looking for suspects, and there are shell casings around the area.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.