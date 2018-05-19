× Few storms Saturday night… Another chance of rain on Sunday

It felt much more like summer this afternoon! As we get into the rest of the evening, we’ll be tracking some showers and storms. Most of the rain tonight will pass through after the sunset, and a storm or two could be strong. Lows will only drop into the low 60s.

A few showers and storms will linger through Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Not much sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Another wave of storms will pass through Sunday night and will last into Monday morning.

A shower or two is possible on Monday, but most of the dry will remain dry with highs near 70. We’ll get near the 80 degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine back in the picture.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham