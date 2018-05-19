Dodge ball tournament raises money for car accident victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- Dozens of dodge ball players competed on the court on Saturday, raising money for the four lives lost in a tragic car accident on I-80 in Nebraska.

Teen Club in Clinton hosted the benefit at the Ericksen Center in Clinton Iowa. They raised about $2400 dollars to go towards the funeral costs and medical expenses.

All games played on Saturday were dedicated to help the families of Troy Waznek, Susan Selser, Cole Austin and Cody Richardson. They will also go towards covering the medical costs for Madison Selser. She is currently recovering in a Nebraska hospital in fair condition.

"We're doing this for all four of the families and to try to help out any way we can," said Brett Cram who was close with one of the victims, Troy Waznek.

Troy Waznek was a member of the Teen Club and had a passion for dodgeball. Cram said Waznek always put others before him and would help out any one in need.

"Troy was a big part of our group. He was a great guy and he always though about himself over everyone else," said Anthony Rush, organizer and friend.

The benefit also featured a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle to help raise funds. All the items were donated by community members.

"Seeing the community coming together is one thing, but getting people to work together when they don't even know each other is awesome," said Anthony Rush, organizer.