Weekend storms likely to stay below severe limits

While showers are expected to dot the skies on Friday, precipitation amounts will be very light. In fact, this system is working in from the south at a quicker pace than previously expected. That actually makes the weather pretty nice for Saturday! I've taken out mentions of rain as we will be in a spot in between weather systems.

On Saturday, severe storms are a good bet for the area around Omaha and Kansas City. Those storms Saturday evening will move toward our area in a weakening phase.

Next week will remain quite unsettled as a ridge of high pressure continues over the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This happens while the main branch of the jet stream stays way up in Canada.

Ripples of low pressure will move from west to east across our area keeping some shower and thunderstorm chances around. In fact, we could see this pattern stick around or end for Memorial Day Weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen