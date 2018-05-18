Trinity school retaining students, keeping them in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A local medical school is getting attention from students outside the Quad Cities.

We had Breakfast With...Tracy Poelvoorde, the Chancellor of Nursing and Health Sciences at Trinity, Thursday, May 18 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Poelvoorde says the school has about 30 percent of its students come from outside of Illinois and Iowa.

She also says the school has an 88 percent retention rate.

"We are hanging onto students or graduates," Poelvoorde said. "From what I hear, people say it's a little slower paced here, but you have a lot to offer in this area."

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences is located on 25th Avenue, just north of UnityPoint Health Trinity. To apply at the school, click here.