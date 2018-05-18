× Saturday is your weekend’s best… More shower chances later next week

With more clouds than sun today, combined with an east breeze temperatures were a bit more seasonal with highs in the 70s.

I expect to see plenty of broken cloudiness for your Saturday as a system slowly moves in from the west. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still be able to reach the upper 70s. We’ll keep it dry too, until late that night into Sunday when scattered showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms pass through. The last of the raindrops should end before sunrise on Monday.

By next week, temperatures will slowly warm back in the lower 80s, However, ripples of energy will be flowing in from the west signaling a few shower chances later in the week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

