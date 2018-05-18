Rock band Shinedown hangs out with QC Rock Academy kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Young musicians from the QC Rock Academy were able to meet some of their idols Friday as they met the rock band Shinedown.

The students met the band before their show at the TaxSlayer Center on May 18, 2018.

The kids were able to ask the band questions about how they got their start, how they came up the band name, how the music industry works and their influences.

Then they posed for photos with the students and autographed items.

Shinedown consists of singer Brent Smith, drummer Barry Kerch, Zach Myers on guitar and Eric Bass on bass. The band has eleven #1 hits on the Billboard Rock charts and have sold 10 million records worldwide.

They are currently on tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

The QC Rock Academy teaches private music lessons and band performance classes in the Old Town Mall in Davenport.

Students from the Rock Academy have been lucky enough to meet other musicians such as Florida Georgia Line, the Beach Boys, James Taylor and KISS.