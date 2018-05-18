NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating National Pizza Party Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

...like we NEED an excuse to eat pizza, right?

Friday, May 18th, 2018 is National Pizza Party Day and so for our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on Good Morning Quad Cities and WQAD News 8 at 11am, we are making two unique kinds of pizza.

The first are these Pizza Waffles made with - you guessed it - a waffle iron! This is so easy and using croissant rolls make the pizza taste so buttery and delicious. We tried it on Good Morning Quad Cities with great success, except for those darn rolls causing us some problems. It doesn't have to look pretty. It just has to taste good, right? Right. Click the video above to see how we did it!

The second recipe we tried is this S'mores Pizza, which I think would just be perfect for a summer party or picnic. Instead of putting the pizza back into the oven to "toast" the marshmallows, I broke out my kitchen torch! Click the video below to see how that went.

Jon was in charge of creating our Cocktail of the Week. Here's the recipe for his latest Ketz's Concoction: Pink Lemonade Vodka Punch.

Combine 12 ounces frozen pink lemonade concentrate with one cup of citrus vodka in a large pitcher.

Add just enough lemon-lime soda to fill up the pitcher and stir all together. Your guests can top off their glass with extra soda if they want.

Garnish with sliced lemons and some fresh raspberries and voila! You have a gorgeous summertime cocktail that will please all your party-goers.