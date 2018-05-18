Identities of reckless driver and Davenport officer who shot him released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Scott County Sheriff's office has released the names of the reckless driver who was critically wounded by a gunshot from a Davenport police officer.

Officer Robert Bytnar is a 21-year-veteran of the Davenport Police Department. Bytnar is on paid administrative leave, as is protocol, during the ongoing investigation.

The driver is 48-year-old Nicholas Travis Warner of Silvis. He is in serious condition at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, where he had to be airlifted after the incident on Wednesday.

