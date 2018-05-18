Dad finds razor blades on Silvis park slide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Police are investigating a dangerous incident of vandalism at a Silvis park.

A father who was taking his young child to Phipps Park this week discovered a razor blade embedded in a slide on the park's playground equipment and reported it to police. Silvis officers checked all equipment at the park following the report and found no other evidence of tampering.

The case remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information or who say something out of the ordinary at the park to call (309) 792-1841 or Quad City Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

Police also encourage parents and children to check equipment before use.