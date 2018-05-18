× 3rd person arrested in slaying of man at his Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man who was shot during the commission of a home invasion robbery that happened on Davenport’s west side in September, 2017 has been charged with first degree murder and booked into the Scott County Jail, according to police.

Dmarithe Q. Culbreath, 21, is one of five suspects in the robbery and shooting death of Brady Tumlinson, who was shot and killed inside his home on Sept. 22, 2017. In addition to the murder charge, Culbreath also faces conspiracy and robbery charges.

According to an affidavit, Culbreath and four others entered Tumlinson’s home with the intent to rob it with Culbreath kicking in the door to the home. The affidavit states that Tumlinson fired at the suspects in an attempt to defend himself, with one of his shots striking Cubreath in the head. The suspects returned fire, according to the report, killing Tumlinson and injuring a woman inside the house, and then fled.

Culbreath later admitted himself into Genesis Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. Surveillance video from the hospital confirmed that Culbreath and one of the accomplices were at the hospital.

Currently, Culbreath is serving a prison sentence at the Mt. Pleasant Correctional facility on an unrelated charge. A warrant was issued for him from Scott County on Tuesday, May 16 and an order to have him transported to Scott County to stand trial was filed the following day.

Of the other suspects, Nakita Wiseman Jr., has pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery and has agreed to testify against the others. Another of them, Tristin Antonio Joseph Alderman, is awaiting trial.

The two others have not been named.