× Staying summery through Friday… Tracking more wet weather by Sunday

Just some broken high clouds we’ve experienced today, and will continue such during the afternoon hours as temperatures climb back in the 80s.

Fair skies will prevail overnight with temperatures comfortably dropping around the upper 50s.

Another winner of a day come Friday! A bit breezy at times as a northeast wind should keep the humidity in check for another day with highs around the 80 degree mark.

This tranquil summer-like weather pattern will slowly breakdown this weekend as a system pulls in from the west. Even with clouds increasing on Saturday this will be your weekend’s best. If these clouds try to squeeze out some sprinkle or at worse a passing light shower it will happen later in the day of areas well south and east of the Quad Cities.

Sunday is still your weekend’s wettest with off and on rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs this weekend will range between 75-80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here