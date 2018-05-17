State Track Day 1 several athletes win State Titles, PV & Bettendorf Soccer Share MAC Title, Julian Vandervelde signs with Wheelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Day 1 of the Co-Ed State Track Meet, several local athletes win state titles. Carly King wins the 3A 400, Danville's Alyssa Pfadenhauer wins the 1A 400, Lea Grady makes history by winning the Discus and Konnor Sommer captures the 3200. Plus, several others place in the top 3 at state.

Pleasant Valley Soccer would get an early goal from Anthony pena to beat North Scott 1-nil. Bettendorf scored early and often against Clinton on their way to a 7-1 win. The Spartans and Bulldogs share the MAC Title.

Julian Vandervelde comes out of retirement to play with the QC Steamwheelers. The former Hawkeye and Philadelphia Eagle is excited to be part of his hometown team.