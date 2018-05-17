Soggy Sunday, but some hometowns get rain earlier than that

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have a high, thin overcast this morning but it won't last all day today. Overnight showers have put added humidity and clouds into the upper parts of the atmosphere. That means more cirrus clouds and jet contrails today. Still, temperatures will reach into the 81-86 degree range...well above the normal high of 73.

Mostly clear overnight tonight with comfy temperatures once again. Look for overnight lows back into the 50s.

Friday will be delightful. We probably should gobble up as much sunshine as we can because Saturday looks quite cloudy with a few rain showers as close as Kewanee and Princeton, Illinois. Sunday will be soggier for everybody with off and on rain and thunder. Highs in the 75-80 degree range both days.

Lingering showers are expected on Monday before we dry out for the rest of the workweek.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen