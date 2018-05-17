Seniors reunite for graduation practice and recall noble heroes after shooting at Dixon High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois - On the day after a shooting incident that left many at Dixon High School shaken, the Dixon Dukes are playing baseball.

It is part of the recovery process for some students at Dixon High School.

Senior classmates taking a moment to reunite, ahead of Sunday's graduation.

Graduating senior Alan Hopp and many others are also remembering special heroes from the May 16 shooting.

As cars return to the school grounds for graduation practice, Hopp says first-year gym teacher Andrew McKay one of several hereos.

"Coach McKay was the one that turned the corner and got shot at, instead of him coming into the gym and shooting at us," Hopp recalled.

Hopp said that noble move was in attempt to protect students.

"He was able to run into the gym and warn us what was going on because to us, with the walls, it sounded like firecrackers. We thought it was a prank." said Hopp.

As Hopp walks to graduation practice, there's gratitude for heroes at Dixon High. Heroes like Resource Officer Mark Dallas, and Coach Andrew McKay.

"I'm honored to know both of them. Glad we had them there." said Hopp.

Life- Saving Heroes in Dixon as graduation nears.