Pay it Forward: Giving animals a new leash on life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Between horses, cats and dogs, animals come by the dozen on Sharon Martin’s farm in DeWitt, Iowa.

But most of Martin’s animals come to her scared and off the streets. She has made it her life’s work to give dogs a second chance at unconditional love.

Along with adopting many pets as her own, Martin has been saving, caring and fostering animals for over three years.

"I remember dragging home animals since I was a kid. I hid a cat under my bed and my mon found out because she’s allergic,” Martin said.

In her own home, no animal is off limits. Last year she fostered and re-homed over 50 pets.

Martin opens up her own home and wallet to animals in need. She pays for all the food and veterinary bills out of pocket. That’s why her friend, Julie Wulf, nominated her for a Pay-It-Forward from Ascentra Credit Union.