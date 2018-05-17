× Muscatine man killed after being hit by a semi while crossing the street

MUSCATINE, Iowa – A 71-year old man was killed in Muscatine while trying to cross the street on May 17.

Patrick Hazelwood, who lived in Muscatine, was attempting to cross the street on Highway 61 at Oakview Drive when he was hit by a semi-truck.

Hazelwood, who was pushing a shopping cart, was hit and knocked into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Iowa State Patrol.

An investigation is still underway.