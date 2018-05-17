Mercer county school board passes resolution to support armed teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO, ILLINOIS-- On Wednesday night during a school board meeting, Mercer county board members passed a resolution to support legislation that would allow school staff to concealed carry. The resolution passed with a vote 4 -1.

President of the School Board Julie Wagner says the concern for student safety grows with the trend of school shootings. "The main point of the resolution is to allow a local school district to decide for themselves," said Wagner.

If resolved the Illinois Association of School Boards will support and advocate for legislation which provides local school boards the option of developing Student Safety and Protection plans.Those plans may include school administrators who have completed a school district-approved training course, concealed carrying training, pass multiple background checks, and require concealed carry license.

Wagner says the resolution would help tackle problems rural school districts face.

"The more rural your school district is the further away your building could possibly be from law enforcement," said Wagner.

Mercer County is made up of 5 school buildings in 3 towns. When it comes to square miles, the county is the 5th largest in the district based on area. Wagner said the district has only one School Resource Officer on site at the high school. One elementary school is in a town with one officer, would take 20 minutes for a response time from the sheriff's office.

Wagner stresses the resolution is about local control and districts should control what is best for their schools.

The next step is for the Illinois Association of School Boards to decide whether or not to adopt the resolution.