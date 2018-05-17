× Matthew Milby out of hospital, booked into Lee County Jail

DIXON, Illinois — Matthew Milby, the 19-year-old shot by a Dixon High School resource officer after coming to a graduation practice with a loaded gun, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Lee County Jail, according to a release from the Dixon Police Department.

The release did not detail the extent of Milby’s injuries, although yesterday they said they were considered non-life-threatening.

Milby of Dixon is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge at a school employee, and aggravated discharge of a weapon in a school building.

He is being held on a $2 million bond, according to Illinois State Police.

