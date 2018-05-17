× Gun threat forces temporary closure of West Burlington Walmart

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Walmart Supercenter store in West Burlington was evacuated and briefly closed after police responded to a possible threat of a man with a gun on Thursday, May 17.

According to West Burlington Police, an employee of the store on West Agency Road overheard a man say he planned on shooting people in the store shortly before 9:30 a.m. The store was evacuated and 911 was called.

By the time police had arrived, the suspect who made threats had left the store. He was described as a white male with a heavy build wearing a green tank top. Employees did not report seeing a weapon.

Police are continuing to investigate. The store was re-opened at 10:12 a.m.