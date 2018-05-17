GMQC Team Helps Whitey’s Celebrate 85th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're working for our ice cream!

On Thursday, May 17th, Eric and Jon joined me at the Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street in Moline to help scoop ice cream for the family-owned business celebrating 85 years in the Quad Cities.

Before they got to work though, I interviewed the Owners of Whitey's, Jon and Jeff Tunberg, during News 8 at 11am. Click the video above to find out the biggest thing that's changed over the past 85 years and what's stayed the same. Click the video below to hear what the future holds for the "Best in the Midwest" ice cream company.

Whitey's is celebrating its 85th anniversary by offering 85-cent one-dip cones and 85-cents off all regular and special shakes through Sunday, May 20th. In addition, on Sunday, May 20th from 2-4pm, Whitey's is giving away free one-dip cones at all locations.