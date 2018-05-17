× Dixon High School seniors return for graduation rehearsal one day after shooting

DIXON, Illinois — The 180 Dixon High School seniors whose graduation rehearsal was interrupted by fellow senior Matthew Milby’s gunfire near the gym will return Thursday afternoon to continue practice for their ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

All high school classes are canceled for Thursday, but staff will still report to the school.

Pre-K through 8th-grade classes will be held as usual, with a heightened police presence, Dixon School District 170 posted on its website.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening in Dixon: