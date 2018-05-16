Students and parents react to high school shooting in “small town Dixon”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois - Students, parents and teachers are still shaken up after a shooting scare at Dixon High School in the morning hours of May 16.

Students trying to make sense of why a 19-year-old male walked into the school, and opened fire near a gym where students were practicing for this weekend's upcoming graduation ceremony.

"Maybe he was getting back at somebody in school, maybe it was a cry for attention, I don't know either way this is pretty crazy. I would not think this would happen in small town Dixon."

Shortly after the sounds of shots being fired, school resource officer Mark Dallas shot the 19-year old in the shoulder and students filed onto buses, to be reunited with parents. Getting away from something nobody saw coming.

"We're getting ready to get our caps and gowns and all of a sudden you just hear what sounded like fire crackers, just pop pop pop pop" said Adam Pottinger, a sophomore at Dixon High School.

"An officer went on the intercom and said that it was not a drill," said London Hartman, a junior at Dixon High School.

Pottinger said he was in English class when the shots were heard.

"We barricaded the doors in under a minute," he said.

And, no matter where you were, fear filled the walls in Dixon High School.

"There was a girl crying right next to me. I asked her if she was alright." said Pottinger.

Fear filled the hearts of parents as well.

"What's going through my head is, I don't care what happens to me. I'm thinking, I hope all my friends are okay because I can't see them and I can't talk to them and I'm worried." said Kim Weinstock, a parent of a Dixon High School student.

Tonight, it is believed the shooter acted alone. Everyone inside the building made it out safely and the former student who opened fire is in custody. The only thing now, for families, is to move forward.

"These people that do these things, they want you to change, they want you to be afraid, so don't. So, go on like it never happened. Learn the lessons but forget the experience." Hartman said. "These are the times we are living in unfortunately and you just have to do the best you can and hope everyone stays safe and pray, pray,pray."

The shooting remains under investigation.