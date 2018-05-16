× No breakdown in this weather pattern until the weekend

As scheduled, a warm summer-like day it has turned out to be as temperatures will have no trouble reaching the lower 80s. Consider keeping that bedroom window cracked open for another night as overnight lows drop around the mid to upper 50s.

No major breakdown in this weather picture through the rest of the work week as a surface high stays close to the Quad Cities. So, in a nut shell expected highs in the lower 80s with lows around the upper 50s through Friday.

It still won’t be until we enter the weekend when the pattern breaks down allowing a system to pull in from the west. This is still on track to bring an increase in coverage of showers and thunderstorms by Saturday night into Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

