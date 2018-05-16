Neighbors of suspected Dixon HS shooter say Milby is from troubled home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois-- Police say Milby, a former Dixon High School Student went to the school early Wednesday morning and fired off shots near the gym where seniors were practicing for graduation. He was chased out of the building by the school resource officer.

Bell, an underclassman at the high school was inside a different classroom at the time of the shooting.

“At that time, a lot of people in my class were crying. We were putting things in front of our doors and just a lot of panic,” says Bell.

Matt was taken into custody after he was shot in the shoulder.

Suspected Dixon HS Shooter charged with three felonies after opening fire in Dixon High School

Multiple neighbors in the area say police were called to Milby’s home multiple times over the last few years for family disputes.

“Always all the time they would always get into arguments or whatever and we live right there so we could always hear what was going on,” says Bell.

Outside that home, Milby’s mother says her son needs to take the blame.

“There is no justification for what he’s done, and he’ll take full responsibility of that… Well my kid is laying at the hospital shot thank God they didn’t kill him and that’s a blessing thank god he did kill somebody else,” says Julie Milby.

Class is cancelled for students at Dixon High School Thursday, May 17, but students will be allowed inside the building between 10 am