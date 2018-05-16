× Magic Waters Xtreme Summer Fun Sweepstakes

Are you looking for a way to stay cool this summer? Here is your chance!

Every weekday from May 21 – June 14, 2018 meteorologist Eric Sorensen will announce a daily winner during Good Morning Quad Cities to win a four pack of admission tickets to Magic Waters near Rockford, IL.

You can enter once each day.

On June 15, 2018 one grand prize winner will be announced to receive a GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE including (2) Magic Waters Season Passes, (12) Admission Tickets, (12) Tubes, and (12) Fast Passes.

For more information about Magic Waters, click here.

For complete contest rules, click here.