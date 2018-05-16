Magic Waters Xtreme Summer Fun Sweepstakes
Are you looking for a way to stay cool this summer? Here is your chance!
Every weekday from May 21 – June 14, 2018 meteorologist Eric Sorensen will announce a daily winner during Good Morning Quad Cities to win a four pack of admission tickets to Magic Waters near Rockford, IL.
You can enter once each day.
On June 15, 2018 one grand prize winner will be announced to receive a GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE including (2) Magic Waters Season Passes, (12) Admission Tickets, (12) Tubes, and (12) Fast Passes.
