Dad ‘shaken’ after shooting at Dixon HS, relieved kids are OK

DIXON, Illinois -- The father of a Dixon High School student was shaken after finding out that a gunman was shot Wednesday morning at Dixon High School.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. when a confrontation between the subject and a school resource officer resulted in an exchange of gunfire, according to a statement from Dixon's city manager. The subject was taken into custody and is receiving medical treatment.

No students or staff were injured in the incident.

News 8's Jesyka Dereta spoke with a father picking up his kids after the incident. He said he was shaken, but was relieved his children were okay.