Homecoming parade held in Clarksville for American Idol finalist from Iowa

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa -- American Idol finalist Maddie Poppe came home a warm welcome on Tuesday, May 15th.

Clarksville Mayor Val Swinton proclaimed May 15th, 2018 as "Maddie Poppe Day." Maddie then joked that students had the day off school, and no one had to work.

After the mayor presented the proclamation to Maddie, the town shut down Main Street for her own parade. Part of the parade included students from the Clarksville Community School District carrying signs, KCRG reported.

Maddie visited the high school where she graduated and even performed a song earlier in the day.

"Maddie Poppe Day" wrapped up with a concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison — where Maddie says she got her start.

Maddie performed five songs during her concert Tuesday night, including one with her dad, who taught her how to play guitar.

For Maddie it was another chance to sing at home, remembering her roots as she expands her audience.

Maddie is one of three finalists on ABC's American Idol and will perform in the finale at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 20. You can vote for your favorite here. The results will be announced live on ABC at 8 p.m. Monday, May 21.