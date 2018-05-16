× Dixon High School shooter was recently expelled, is in custody and has non-life threatening injuries

DIXON, Illinois – The 19-year-old who was shot by a school resource officer in Dixon, Ill has unofficially been identified as Matt Milby, according to Sauk Valley Media.

Reports say that multiple sources say Milby was recently expelled from the school.

The shooter, who was a former student of Dixon High School, opened fire this morning in the high school and then led officers on a chase. A school resource officer is being called a hero after exchanging gunfire with the shooter. The man was shot and then taken into custody.

The man is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder officials said.

The shooting happened in the gym, where seniors, whose last day of school was Friday, were gathered for graduation practice, City Administrator Danny Langloss said.

The man shot at school resource officer Mark Dallas, who returned fire around 8 a.m., Sheriff John Simonton said.

Dixon Police said in a press conference that they believe that the suspect acted alone and that there is no further threat to the safety of students or staff.

Nobody other than the shooter was injured.