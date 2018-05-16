Community thanks “hero” Officer Dallas who shot HS shooter, then took him into custody

There has been a lot of conversation in the recent months about the effectiveness of, and need for school resource officers.
In the wake of the conversation, a school resource officer from Dixon, Ill is being hailed a hero.
City leaders, school administrators, parents and staff are all thanking Dixon High School resource officer Mark Dallas for his bravery and quick action after a gunman entered Dixon High School on the morning of May 16.
"Because of (the officer's) heroic actions, countless lives may have been saved" - Dixon Police Chief
No other staff, students or faculty were hurt.
"A lot of things went right today when a great many of them could have gone wrong" says Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano.