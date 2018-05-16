Community thanks “hero” Officer Dallas who shot HS shooter, then took him into custody

There has been a lot of conversation in the recent months about the effectiveness of, and need for school resource officers.

In the wake of the conversation, a school resource officer from Dixon, Ill is being hailed a hero.

City leaders, school administrators, parents and staff are all thanking Dixon High School resource officer Mark Dallas for his bravery and quick action after a gunman entered Dixon High School on the morning of May 16.

I love officer Dallas he saved everybody in Dixon high school and that’s facts. — AC3 🏈 (@arthurcox_) May 16, 2018

Today, we should all be very thankful to school resource officer Mark Dallas for his bravery and quick action to immediately diffuse a dangerous situation at Dixon High School. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) May 16, 2018

"Because of (the officer's) heroic actions, countless lives may have been saved" - Dixon Police Chief

The Senior Class will forever be grateful to Officer Dallas and what he did for us💙💙 — Maddy💙🌙 (@mmelvin16_) May 16, 2018

No other staff, students or faculty were hurt.

Dixon High School is in Ronald Reagan's, beautiful, small hometown of Dixon, IL. Officer Mark Dallas is a hero. My thoughts go out to all involved. https://t.co/GPBOOEQgsw — Ginger McQueen (@GingerMcQueen) May 16, 2018

"A lot of things went right today when a great many of them could have gone wrong" says Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano.