Burlington trio accused of stealing and selling guns

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two juveniles and one teen adult have been arrested in connection with a string of weapon thefts dating back to November of 2017.

According to police, Kaleb Branton, 19; a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female burglarized multiple home and car burglaries in which a number of weapons – including at least one AK-47 assault-style rifle, two shotguns, an SKS rifle and multiple handguns – were stolen.

The home burglaries occurred on Nov. 8 and Nov. 21 of 2017 and raised the suspicion of police because both victims are members of the same church and the burglaries occurred during church services.

Investigators got their break on Monday, May 14, after a vehicle burglary was reported by the same victim whose home was burglarized on Nov. 21. In the vehicle theft, the suspects took a handgun from the victim’s car.

Police had a description of the suspect’s vehicle from the May 14 crime, and on Tuesday, May 15, spotted the suspect vehicle in the 900 block of 6th Street. The two juvenile suspects were taken into custody and interviewed and both juvenile suspects admitted to the May 14 vehicle burglary , adding that the male juvenile later sold the stolen handgun. Branton, who was taken into custody later in the day at his home, admitted to participating in both the vehicle and home burglaries.

The 17 year-old male is charged with 3rd degree burglary and trafficking stolen weapons. The female teen is charged with 3rd degree burglary and Branton faces charges of 2nd degree burglary, trafficking stolen weapons and 3rd degree burglary.