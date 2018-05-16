36 days from the beginning of Summer, 80s still the norm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly sunny skies will be a nice sight for the next three days as high pressure rules the roost. Temperatures will be much warmer as we look into the afternoons the next few days. Considering Summer doesn't officially begin for 36 days, we'll still have some Summerlike temps.

We'll get to 81 degrees today with a gentle east wind. While we will be nice and warm, the Sauk Valley cities of Sterling, Rock Falls, and Dixon may only be in the lower 70s this afternoon. A northeast wind means the air is coming off of very cool Lake Michigan waters. For us here, the air modifies as it gets here.

We're back into the 50s tonight and then rebounding to the 80s on Thursday.

Our next chance of showers and storms arrives Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday. On Saturday, the system will be well to our west. This will keep us dry until after the brats come off the grill. However, by Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the area. Not all-day rains, but a few hours of rain is expected.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen