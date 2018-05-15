Rock Island looks to sell vacant lots for $5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – City leaders are looking to sell vacant lots all over the city at a discount… $5.

Buyers can get that deal if they agree to build a home within six months and live in it for five years. According to the director of Rock Island’s Community Economic Development, they don’t have to worry about permitting fees.

There are 27 lots around the city, about three acres worth, that may be put up for sale.

It’s part of the Home Ownership Made Easy (H.O.M.E.) Program, revamped from 2016. The goal is to bring new families into Rock Island.

“It allows us to take some of these lots that are sitting here vacant and put a house on them,” said development director Chandler Poole, “which means families will start living here in these already established neighborhoods.”

Poole said the lots are all city-owned, so utilities are readily available.

On Monday, May 21 the city council will be asked to approve the sale of the 27 lots.

In mid-June the city is planning to hold a Home Fair, bringing together bankers and builders to answer questions of people interested in buying a lot.