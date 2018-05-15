× Police investigate death of an infant in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of an infant in Davenport.

Police responded to 3900 W River Dr. for an unresponsive infant just before 4:30 p.m. on May 10.

Emergency medical personnel tried to revive the baby at the scene and continued attempts to save the infant’s life at Genesis Medical Center, but the baby subsequently died.

An autopsy is being scheduled and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are conducting an investigation into the events surrounding the incident.

There are no further details at this time, but police say they will share updates as they become available.

WQAD will continue to follow this story, and will provide updates when new details emerge.