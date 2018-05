JOSLIN, Illinois — Emergency repairs to a railroad crossing have forced the temporary closure of Illinois 92 just east of Interstate 88, Illinois DOT officials announced.

The highway will be closed near Joslin all day on Tuesday, May 15, to allow BNSF Railway to complete repairs to the at-grade crossing of Illinois 92 between I-88 and 286th Street.

A detour has been set up using County Highway 25, Old IL 2 and 38th Avenue North.