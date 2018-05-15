Fareway: Special K Chicken

Posted 4:30 am, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47AM, May 15, 2018

Makes 4 servings

Total time: varies

Ingredients

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. Ranch dressing mix

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 cups Special K ® cereal, crushed

Directions

Combine Greek yogurt and Ranch dressing mix.

Coat both sides of chicken with yogurt mix.

Dredge chicken in Special K ® cereal.

Place chicken in individual zip-top bags and freeze.

Bake from frozen at 400°F for 30 – 35 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Broil for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories; 2 g fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 62.8 mg cholesterol; 512.4 mg sodium; 15.5 g carbohydrate; 1.3 g fiber; 3.8 g sugar; 31.6 g protein