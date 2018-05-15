Fareway: Special K Chicken

Special K Chicken
Makes 4 servings
Total time: varies
Ingredients
1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp. Ranch dressing mix
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 cups Special K ® cereal, crushed
Directions
Combine Greek yogurt and Ranch dressing mix.
Coat both sides of chicken with yogurt mix.
Dredge chicken in Special K ® cereal.
Place chicken in individual zip-top bags and freeze.
Bake from frozen at 400°F for 30 – 35 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Broil for 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories; 2 g fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 62.8 mg cholesterol; 512.4 mg sodium; 15.5 g carbohydrate; 1.3 g fiber; 3.8 g sugar; 31.6 g protein