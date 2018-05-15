× Drier weather pattern on track for the rest of the work week

Skies have improved nicely this afternoon after seeing a few showers and thunderstorms especially for areas just south of the Quad Cities this morning. Skies will remain fair and pleasantly cool tonight as overnight lows dip around the low to mid 50s.

Bright skies and summer-like temperatures will rule the roost for the rest of the work week with daytime highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows around the 60 degree mark.

Timing for the next round of organized showers and storms will unfortunately arrive by the weekend. Not a washout by any means, but a passing shower or two on Saturday with better coverage that night into Sunday morning is likely. This may lead to a passing light shower later on Sunday, too.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here