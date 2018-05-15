Don’t let this morning fool you: afternoon weather will be great

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will dot the skies during the morning hours, especially for areas south of I-80. Some brief heavy rainfall and pea-sized hail are both possible.

Storm activity will subside after 10am with the only activity left by noon down around Macomb. Skies will turn mostly sunny for the afternoon with temperatures up around 80 degrees.

We will have a drier weather pattern over the next 8 days. Unfortunately, our next rainmaker arrives this weekend. Hopefully we will be able to speed this up or slow it down so we can salvage at least one dry weekend day.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen