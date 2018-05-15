Davenport woman ruled incompetent for trial in husband’s slaying

Judge Stuart Werling said in a ruling filed last week that there’s “no reasonable likelihood” 53-year-old Shiela Jasper can be restored to competency. He says his decision is based on evaluation reports from two doctors.

Werling ordered that she be released to the custody of Vera French Community Medical Center staffers or her guardian.

An arrest affidavit says Jasper told police she shot 64-year-old Mark Jasper in the head Jan. 7, 2017, while he was asleep on a living room chair. She covered his face with a towel and waited several hours before contacting a mortuary.