Trinity pitches its nursing program for prospective medical students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- We had Breakfast With...Tracy Poelvoorde, Trinity's Chancellor of Nursing and Health Sciences, Thursday, May 10, on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Poelvoorde says her group is classified as a four year college or above, complete with graduate baccalaureate and nursing programs. Trinity does not teach its own general education courses, she says it has cooperative agreements with area colleges.

"We`re counseling our students and advising them as they`re taking those general education courses," Poelvoorde said Thursday. "They come to us, and we concentrate solely on nursing, radiography, respiratory care, or graduate work .in those areas."

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences is located on 25th Avenue, just north of UnityPoint Health Trinity. To apply at the school, click here.